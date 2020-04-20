ANU supplies essentials to contract, outsourcing staff

Advisor, Public Affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday gave away essential commodities bags to contract and outsourcing employees of Acharya Nagarjuna University.

At a programme organised at the administrative block of the university, Mr. Reddy gave away 500 packets to the workers of the university.

Mr. Reddy later said that the Government of AP has been facing difficult times, but thanks to the commitment shown by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State is gearing up to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are difficult times, yet we are soldiering on without losing hope. We are fighting an invisible enemy but soon we will be able to overcome it. The medical facilities and testing labs have been spruced up to meet the new challenge,” said Mr. Reddy.

Vice-Chancellor of ANU P. Rajasekhar said that the university has decided to provide essential commodities of 5 kg rice, dal, cooking oil etc., to contract and outsourcing staff and soon the university would extend the same to the poor in villages near the university.