ANU seminar underlines need for diversity in workplaces

March 27, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Gender equality, diversity and inclusiveness are essential in a workplace, observed speakers during the national seminar titled ‘Diversity, equity and inclusion at work place’ at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) here.

Faculty members and research scholars from across the country participated and presented papers at the two-day, UGC-sponsored event, organised by ANU’s Department of HRM. The seminar concluded on Sunday.

ANU vice chancellor Rajasekhar Patteti emphasised the need for a realistic approach for diversity, inclusivity and equity in all workplaces with regard to caste, religion, race and gender. He spoke about racial discrimination, the myth of Aryan supremacy and the denial of Jewish intellectual thoughts in the West. Inclusion should be visible in practice not in theory alone, he added.

Registrar of the university B. Karuna highlighted the need for psychological diversity rather than physical diversity to lead a successful career and life. 

Seminar director Nagaraju Battu, department faculty members V. Tulasi Das, Naga Nirmala and Satyanarayana were among those present.

