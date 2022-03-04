ANU scholar receives design patent

A research scholar from Dr. YSR University College of Engineering and Technology, Acharya Nagarjuna University, S. Durga Padmaja Bikkuri, received a design patent for ‘Frequency selective surface antenna for electromagnetic shielding application’ under the guidance of S. Naga Kishore Bhavanam, Head of Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar Patteti appreciated Ms. Durga Padmaja and Mr. Naga Kishore for their contribution towards research.

The design patent is based on electromagnetic shielding which is used to improve the performance of electronic equipment. Frequency selective surfaces are used to generate band-pass and band stop filtering characteristics to shield electronic equipment from electromagnetic interferences, thereby improving the performance of electronic equipment. Moreover, these electromagnetic shields can be used for telemetry applications in the defence sector.