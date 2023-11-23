ANU radio centre bags Central govt. project

November 23, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - GUNTUR

The Community Radio Centre of Acharya Nagarjuna University bagged a Central project, informed Dr. G. Anita, Head of the Department, Journalism and Mass Communication of the university college, in a press release on Wednesday. On this occasion, the University Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar visited the radio centre and assured the Head of the Department of extending further support if required.

Dr. Anita explained that under the project, ANU Community Radio will create awareness among farmers on the Central government’s programme on soil health and organic health. This awareness programme will be continued for a year at the Community Radio Centre, she added.

The radio centre will air different programmes, which could create awareness on these subjects. The Department of Fertilizers, Government of India has undertaken this programme and will coordinate with the university throughout the project period. ANU Community Radio centre is one among 65 such radios selected by the Central government across the country for this programme, she informed.

As part of the project, the university will produce a total of 180 programmes with a duration of 30 minutes each.