ANU proposes 100 new NSS units in its affiliated colleges

Acharya Nagarjuna University(ANU) proposed to start 100 new National Social Service(NSS) units in its affiliated colleges in April with a view to strengthen the NSS movement, according to coordinator L.Udaykumar.

Presently, 25,000 ANU students are involved in carrying out various social service activities like donating blood, planting trees and taking up literacy drives in slums. “We planned to rope in at least 10,000 more students from ANU-affiliated colleges and mould them into responsible citizens,” he said, while addressing the programme officers in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

There was no dearth of funds for active NSS units, he said and warned that inactive NSS units would be shut down.

Benefits

Those joining NSS would also soon get quota in higher education and in jobs and grace marks in examinations like NCC cadets. A proposal in this regard was under active consideration of the Union government, he explained.

As many 97 NSS units carried out multifarious social service activities and contributed their mite to develop the adopted colonies and villages in Prakasam district, said ANU P.G.campus NSS programme officer Harsha Preetam Dev.