ANU Professors invited for UN conference in May

January 20, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Acharyan Nagarjuna University’s Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and member of the Executive Council Prof. Saraswati Raju Iyer and Head of the Department of Economics and Dean, College Development Council Prof. K. Madhu Babu have been invited to participate in the United Nations Best Diplomats Conference, to be held from May 19 to 22 in Dubai, UAE. The event is being organised by the United Nations, New York. The programme will be attended by young leaders and change makers from more than 75 nations across the globe.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof P. Raja Sekhar, Rector Prof. P. Varaprasada Murthy, Registrar Prof. B. Karuna, Coordinator, P.G. Examinations Dr. Nagaraju, Director, Centre for Distance Education Prof. Uday Kumar and Director, Directorate of Admissions Prof. Haribabu conveyed their wishes to their colleagues.

