ANU professor wins patent IOT device

November 08, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - GUNTUR

Acharya Nagarjuna University’s Department of Commerce and Business Administration Professor Ramineni Sivaram Prasad secured intellectual property rights for a new product. ANU, in a statement, informed on Tuesday that this is the fifth patent right for Dr. Ramineni, who has already received four patents on innovative topics.

He designed a smart monitoring device to continuously monitor employee efficiency and productivity using the Internet of Things (IOT). It has been granted a patent by the Intellectual Property Rights, Patent Office, Government of India following the provisions of the Patents and Designs Act, 2000. On this occasion, Dr. Ramineni said that this IOT-based smart device will be used to calculate the productivity of the employee working in remote locations from time to time.

