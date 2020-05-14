Andhra Pradesh

ANU logs into online mode

Zoom app comes in handy for web-based learning

The lockdown has derailed the academic schedules, forcing colleges and universities to postpone examinations and causing anxiety among the students, but online and digital interventions have ensured that the students do not miss their classes.

The widely popular zoom app is now being widely used and the MBA Department of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has tapped into web technologies facilitating online meetings between students and professors.

“The concept of online classes is vital to ensure that students keep themselves abreast of the latest developments. Though there is no much academic disruption in our university, we ensured that students do not miss classes during the lockdown period,” said ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar.

Head of MBA Department and coordinator R. Sivaram Prasad and co-coordinator Grishma Kanth said that online teaching covered courses on change management, value-based leadership, evolution, challenges and future of women workforce.

On Tuesday, a webinar on ‘Hedging in financial derivatives’, was held in which Srinivasa Reddy, professor in SV University, spoke and the programme was moderated by Grishma, a JRF research associate. The online teaching module also covered financial derivatives , entrepreneurship development by Ratna Kishor and marketing management by Mr. Kanth, who is also developing a course on digital marketing.

Free interaction

“The webinars or learning sessions also facilitate free interaction between the instructors and participants. In any session, we can allow a maximum of 100 participants and these learning sessions are proving to be hugely beneficial to students,” said Mr. Kanth.

