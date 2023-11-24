ANU invites papers for national seminar on networking of NGOs

November 24, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

Acharya Nagarjuna University is going to host a UGC-sponsored two-day national seminar on ‘Networking and interfacing of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for convergence in social action (NINCSA 2024)‘ and has invited papers to be submitted by scholars and faculty across the country, said Prof. V. Venkateswarlu, director of the seminar, in a press release on Friday. The seminar will be organised on March 1 and 2 in 2024. ‘‘The NGOs are playing a crucial role in addressing various social, economic, health and environmental challenges across the globe. The effectiveness of these organisations often depends on their ability to network and interface with other stakeholders,’‘ he added.