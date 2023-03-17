ANU introducing new courses from Academic Year 2023-24: VC Raja Sekhar

March 17, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - GUNTUR

The Acharya Nagarjuna University is going to introduce more new courses at Post Graduation (PG) and Under Graduation (UG) levels with two years and four years duration from the ensuing Academic Year, 2023-24.

Dr. Raja Sekhar Patteti, Vice Chancellor of ANU told The Hindu that the new courses in PG such as MSc in Forestry, MBA (Media Management), MA (Performing Arts- Music, drama, and others), MA (Television), M. Pharma (with new two branches) are approved for introduction in the coming academic year. At the same time, there are courses including four-year BA BED, BSc BED, Nursing, innovative courses in Architecture and others to be introduced, he informed. Apart from these, there are some more courses likely to be introduced in both social sciences and science branches, the VC mentioned.

For more details on these newly introduced courses, the aspiring students could directly contact the University, he suggested.

The University has been taking measures to upgrade the syllabus and introduce new courses to enhance the skills of the students for better employment opportunities and make them to innovatively think over their academic subjects.

He said that the syllabus and the courses in the University are re-designed as per the New Educational Policy introduced by the Central Government recently.

