ANU conducts career guidance programme

April 20, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - GUNTUR

Directorate of Admissions, Acharya Nagarjuna University, conducted Student Career Guidance Programme on PG courses at AC College, Hindu College and Govt. College for Women, Guntur, on Wednesday.

Professors Venkateswarlu, Department of Sociology and Social Work, V. Divya Tejo Murthy, Department of Rural Development, Brahmaji Rao, Department of Environmental Science, P.J. Ratnakar, Department of Geology, spoke about the opportunities available for various courses in ANU, how to apply for APPGCET, and the admission process.

Many students evinced interest in joining the PG courses.

G. Anita, Director, Directorate of Admissions, coordinated the programme.