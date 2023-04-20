ADVERTISEMENT

ANU conducts career guidance programme

April 20, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate of Admissions, Acharya Nagarjuna University, conducted Student Career Guidance Programme on PG courses at AC College, Hindu College and Govt. College for Women, Guntur, on Wednesday.

Professors Venkateswarlu, Department of Sociology and Social Work, V. Divya Tejo Murthy, Department of Rural Development, Brahmaji Rao, Department of Environmental Science, P.J. Ratnakar, Department of Geology, spoke about the opportunities available for various courses in ANU, how to apply for APPGCET, and the admission process.

Many students evinced interest in joining the PG courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Anita, Director, Directorate of Admissions, coordinated the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US