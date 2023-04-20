HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ANU conducts career guidance programme

April 20, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate of Admissions, Acharya Nagarjuna University, conducted Student Career Guidance Programme on PG courses at AC College, Hindu College and Govt. College for Women, Guntur, on Wednesday.

Professors Venkateswarlu, Department of Sociology and Social Work, V. Divya Tejo Murthy, Department of Rural Development, Brahmaji Rao, Department of Environmental Science, P.J. Ratnakar, Department of Geology, spoke about the opportunities available for various courses in ANU, how to apply for APPGCET, and the admission process.

Many students evinced interest in joining the PG courses.

G. Anita, Director, Directorate of Admissions, coordinated the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.