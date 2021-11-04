ANU comes 4th in State in QS rankings

Acharya Nagarjuna University(ANU) has come 81st nationally and 4th in the State in the rankings given by Quacquarelli Symonds(QS), a UK-based company specialising in the analysis of higher education institutions worldwide, based on the parameters of teaching, research, patent publications and innovation, international outlook.

Expressing his happiness, ANU Vice-Chancellor Patteti Rajasekhar said: “The university paved a way for rapid development in areas of research. The rankings are a motivation to the faculty and researchers to work harder.”

He congratulated all the teaching faculty, non teaching staff, and researchers on the achievement.

Prof. Rajasekhar also thanked Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor and Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Education Minister A. Suresh and all the administrators of APSCHE for constantly supporting the university administration.

The university has received 39 international ranks, 14 national ranks, 2 certifications, 2 records, 1 Green University Award in the last year