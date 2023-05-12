HamberMenu
ANU B.Ed final semester exam paper leaks, circulated on social media

University authorities conduct the exam by changing the question paper at the last minute

May 12, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The question paper of a B.Ed (Regular) fourth semester examination of Acharya Nagarjuna University scheduled for Friday leaked on Thursday and was widely circulated on social media platforms. However, the university authorities, on noticing the paper leak, changed the question paper at the last minute and conducted the examination.

Prof. L. Udaya Kumar, Coordinator, PG and Professional Courses (Exams), ANU, told The Hindu that the Environmental Education paper (exam scheduled for May 12) leaked at Jeevan Jyothi Degree College, Giddalur, as the college officials distributed it to the students in the exam hall instead of that day’s paper (Inclusive Education) by mistake on Thursday. Though they realised the mistake and took the question paper back, some students seem to have managed to copy it, he said. The college Principal and the Examiner were responsible for the mistake, he added.

Mr. Udaya Kumar will submit a report on the paper leak to the Vice-Chancellor on Saturday for further action in the matter.

