ANU academic exhibition in Guntur helps students showcase their skills

March 16, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

Students from various colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana displayed their academic skills through projects at Acharya Nagarjuna University’s three-day Academic Exhibition–2023, which began on March 15 and ends on March 17.

Vice Chancellor Raja Sekhar Patteti told The Hindu on Thursday that students, through live projects, demonstrated the intricacies of subjects such as gene editing, repair of chromosomes, vertical agriculture and others.

Trends in technology such as AI-based Chat GPT, benefits of Internet of Things (IoT), virtual technologies and green energy are being displayed in large numbers at the exhibition, the theme of which is ‘Global science for the wellbeing of humanity’. Faculty and scholars from the university departments have obtained patents in many of these projects.

Head of the department of journalism and mass communication G. Anita said latest developments in science and technology as well as social sciences could create a lot of interest among students.