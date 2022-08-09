Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Anticipating rush, TTD asks devotees to book accommodation in advance

The Tamil month of Peratasi from September 18 to October 27 is also likely to witness high footfalls, say TTD officials.
G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA August 09, 2022 20:05 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:05 IST

Anticipating a surge in footfalls from August 11 to 15 owing to a string of public holidays, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday appealed to devotees to ensure that they have booked their accommodation and darshan tickets well in advance before arriving in Tirumala.

While footfalls have declined compared to the summer rush that lasted for over four months, the temple town is likely to witness heavy turnouts in the coming days as well as from September 18 to October 27 during the Tamil Peratasi month.

As part of crowd management, the devotees will be allowed to travel up to the town only at the stipulated time as mentioned on their darshan tickets. Devotees should also be prepared to wait for their turn for darshan of Lord Venkateswara on days when there is heavy rush, the TTD said.

