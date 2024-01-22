GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-Smuggling Task Force nabs 20 red sanders operatives in Nellore, Annamayya

January 22, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NELLORE/RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau
The task force officials with the arrested red sanders operatives at Kapilatheertham forest complex in Tirupati on Monday.

The task force officials with the arrested red sanders operatives at Kapilatheertham forest complex in Tirupati on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (APSRSASF) personnel, on Monday, nabbed as many as 20 red sanders smuggling operatives and seized red sanders logs worth ₹50 lakhs, a car, and a mini-van in three different places of Annamayya and Nellore districts.

According to the officials, a combing party was patrolling the forest section at Rajupalem beat of Kaluvayi mandal of Nellore district, when they spotted a large number of smuggling operatives entering the forests connecting the Seshachalam hills and the Penusila sanctuary. The operatives were surrounded and taken into custody, while a few others escaped.

In another incident, a task force team was conducting searches at SR Palem beat of Rajampeta range of Annamayya district, when a batch of smuggling operatives escaped into the forests, abandoning the logs they were carrying. The task force could nab one operative, identified as Kuppaswamy (28) from Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.

Further, the task force arrested one operative, Syed Naushad (28) of Bengaluru, in the forests of Sundupalle of Sanipaya range of Annamayya district. Along with an SUV, five red sander logs were seized from it. The task force registered three different cases at its police station at Kapilatheertham in Tirupati and shifted the seizures to the area godowns.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.