Anti-riot drill to prepare police personnel for polls continue in Kadapa

March 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KADAPA

The Kadapa police conducted the anti-riot drill refresher course for the 14th day for the police personnel here on Tuesday.

The course was launched by Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, covering various crucial aspects for the armed reserve, and civil and special party police to equip the personnel ahead of the upcoming general elections. Special sessions on lathi drills, mob control, and handling of equipment such as stone guards, helmets and tear gas weapons were conducted.

Additional Superintendent (Armed Reserve) S.S.S.V. Krishna Rao underscored the need for constant circumspection among the police personnel during polling to tackle critical situations. He expressed confidence that the mock drill would significantly contribute to their readiness in handling unforeseen situations.

Deputy Superintendent (Armed Reserve) V. Muralidhar and Reserve Inspectors took part.