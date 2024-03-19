GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-riot drill to prepare police personnel for polls continue in Kadapa

March 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Police participating in the anti-riot drill conducted in Kadapa on Tuesday.

Police participating in the anti-riot drill conducted in Kadapa on Tuesday.

The Kadapa police conducted the anti-riot drill refresher course for the 14th day for the police personnel here on Tuesday.

The course was launched by Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, covering various crucial aspects for the armed reserve, and civil and special party police to equip the personnel ahead of the upcoming general elections. Special sessions on lathi drills, mob control, and handling of equipment such as stone guards, helmets and tear gas weapons were conducted.

Additional Superintendent (Armed Reserve) S.S.S.V. Krishna Rao underscored the need for constant circumspection among the police personnel during polling to tackle critical situations. He expressed confidence that the mock drill would significantly contribute to their readiness in handling unforeseen situations.

Deputy Superintendent (Armed Reserve) V. Muralidhar and Reserve Inspectors took part.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.