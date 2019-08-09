Collector makes surprise checks

As part of the drive against plastic, ‘Mana Vijayawada’, taken up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Collector and VMC’s Special Officer A. Md. Imtiaz made a surprise visit to the Krishnalanka area on Thursday and inspected several hotels and pushcarts.

Mr. Imtiaz also had breakfast in a hotel and at a roadside tiffin centre near Raghavaiah Park to check in person if the establishments were continuing to use prohibited plastic material.

Upon finding that the eateries were serving food in banana and other leaves, Mr. Imtiaz appreciated them.

Mr. Imtiaz said that the spirit of ‘saying no’ to plastic should spread all over the city.

He said several awareness meetings were conducted for various stakeholders in the city in the past 15 days.

He called upon the representatives of business establishments, restaurants, bars, meat shops and others to shun plastic and make the city an example for the State.

He also warned violators of strict action if they were found using banned plastic material as frequent inspections and raids would be conducted by enforcement teams.