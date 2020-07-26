Anti-Maoist posters surface in Visakha Agency

Ahead of the Maoist Martyrs Week, which is observed from July 28, anti-Maoist posters have surfaced in Chintapalli and Paderu areas of Visakha Agency.

Posters printed by ‘Alluri Adivasi Abhirudhi Sangam’ were seen pasted across Chintapalli and Paderu.

In the posters, the tribal people demanded to know how the Maoists had helped the Girijans in Visakha Agency. They also questioned the Maoists for killing innocent tribal people under the garb of branding them “police informers”.

Security beefed up

The posters blamed the Maoists for blasting cell towers and destroying equipment meant for laying roads and halting development work in the Agency areas.

They demanded that Martyrs week be observed and called other tribal people not to participate in it.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the Agency areas, especially in the sensitive areas. Adequate forces comprising personnel from CRPF, APSP and Greyhounds have been deployed and extensive combing operation and surveillance is on, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, all vehicles and roads are being checked with dog squad for explosives, and checkposts have been set-up. Security has been enhanced at all vital installations and for high-value targets.

Maoists’ call

The Maoists have been observing Martyrs Week, ever since Charu Majumdar, founder of India's Maoist or Naxal movement, died in police custody in West Bengal on July 28 in 1972.

Meanwhile, AOB-East Division secretary of the CPI (Maoist) Aruna has released a letter urging tribal people to participate in the Martyrs Week and honour the 16 Maoists who were killed by the security forces in the AOB region in the last one year.