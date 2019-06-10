Anti-liquor activists set agenda for prohibition

Rosamma from a remote Dubaganta village in Nellore district spearheaded a powerful anti-liquor movement in the 1990’s leading to imposition of total prohibition by then NTR government only to be diluted by the Chandrababu Naidu government that succeeded in united Andhra pradesh.

Now the anti-liquor activists see a ray of hope in the YSR Congress Party government’s announcement to reintroduce prohibition in phases after taking immediate steps to close down all belt shops attached to the licensed private liquor shops in operation.

As a first step, the government should run its own liquor shops after putting an end to huge profiteering by private liquor shops at the cost of the people’s health, feels Jana Chaitanya Vedika which has been in the forefront of anti-liquor movement for three decades. It costs just ₹5 for production of a bottle of cheap liquor but poor alcoholics are being fleeced by collecting an exorbitant ₹100 now, laments its president V. Lakshmana Reddy.

Each year 20% of the liquor shops should be closed down and total prohibition introduced on the fifth year after making up for the loss of ₹17,000 crore income to the Excise Department, he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should constitute two teams, one to study the operation of state-run liquor shops in States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala , Delhi and Rajasthan, and another to learn from the experiences of States like Bihar, Gujarat, which have reaped the benefits of prohibition policy, he said.

De-addiction centres

Forum for Good Governance president T. Gopal Reddy said de-addiction centres should be started forthwith in all district headquarters and later in all revenue divisions and in mandal headquarters to wean away tipplers from alcohol. In the first place, consumption of liquor should be stopped in public places by joint teams of excise and police personnel, Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao said.