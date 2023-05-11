‘Anti-drugs’ campaign mooted in educational institutions in Chittoor

May 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Collector Sagili Shanmohan said that as part of the efforts to make the district drug-free, every educational institution should give declarations that it is free of drugs.

The Collector was holding a meeting with senior officers of the Education Department, and representatives of private and government institutions. Officials of the regional intermediate board, police, fire, panchayat raj, and municipal administration departments took part in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shanmohan asked the regional intermediate officer to prepare an action plan to create awareness programmes for students in all government and private colleges regarding the ills of drug use. Such camps have been planned in 67 private and 31 government colleges across the district.

Also, for the renewal of permission for 2023-24, managements of private colleges must certify that drugs are not being used in their colleges.

The three-member committee constituted to confer recognition to private junior colleges and the officials of the departments concerned should thoroughly examine the issues within their purview and submit a report.

According to the rules of the intermediate board, fire certificate, classroom dimensions, toilets, playground, laboratory and drug-abuse certificates should be thoroughly examined and the final report should be submitted to the committee within the stipulated timeframe.