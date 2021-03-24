Anti-drug rally draws large crowds

Participants raise slogans saying ‘No to Drugs’

Policemen, government employees and students walked together in large numbers as part of an anti-drug rally that was organised here by the Krishna district police.

The rally was organised in order to raise awareness on the growing menace of drug addiction among youngsters, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

“The situation has taken an alarming turn in the district, where a lot of students, including minors, have been taken into custody over the past few months for possession of drugs,” the SP said. The rally passed via Lakshmi Talkies centre, District Court and other main thoroughfares. Mr. Ravindranath Babu said 53 cases have been registered in the last one year, in which 167 persons were arrested in Krishna district. Many of the accused were students, dropouts and even some minors.