‘Anti Drug Drive’ taken up in educational institutions in NTR dist., 100 addicts identified

January 31, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) personnel have identified about 100 drug addicts, a few of them minors, in the NTR District Police Commissionerate limits.

The ganja and other drug addicts were being counselled along with their family members. Focus was being laid on educational institutions as the ganja peddlers were targeting students, the police said.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, at a recent meeting on substance abuse, said that some students were addicted to it, especially in slums. The Mahila Police and the volunteers working in Sachivalayams should identify the black spots and step up vigil at schools, colleges and hostels to check sale of drugs, he added.

Officials should take measures to remove liquor shops near educational institutions. Stern action should be taken against ganja peddlers, some parents demanded.

The representatives of a few NGOs said that availability of ganja, MDMA and other drugs was on the rise, and appealed to the government to step up vigil at educational institutions.

Following the directions of Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, the CTF and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police have taken up an ‘Anti Drug Drive’ in schools and colleges, said CTF Assistant Commissioner G.V. Ramana Murthy.

“We are giving counselling to 100 drug addicts, who were booked under different police station limits. Police are explaining to students the ill-effects of drugs and the consequences if they are booked in criminal cases,” said Task Force police.