Anti-drug awareness drives planned in colleges

The Krishna district police, in association with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), will conduct anti-drug awareness drive in educational institutions, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal.

Speaking at the district comprehensive performance review meeting with the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers (SHOs) here on Friday, he directed them to focus on checking ganja smuggling, cyber crime, women safety and on petitions filed in Spandana programmes.

Stating that security had been tightened along the National Highway to check ganja smuggling, Mr. Kaushal instructed the DSPs to step up vigil and keep a tab on the movements of ganja peddlers and consumers.

Later, speaking to newsmen, the SP said that security at border check posts had been tightened to check smuggling of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from Telangana. Steps had been taken to control organised smuggling rackets in the district, he said.

Of the 1,086 petitions received during Spandana programme, 870 were solved and most of the petitions were related to family, land and financial disputes, he said.

Issues related to working conditions of the police personnel, challenges and petitions received during internal Spandana were also reviewed, Mr. Kaushal said.

Officers of IT core team, Disha women police and other wings participated.