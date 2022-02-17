Anti-BJP wave is sweeping India: Chinta Mohan

‘Congress will retain power in Punjab and wrest Uttarakhand’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is sure to face a rout in this round of Assembly elections in some States as the anti-BJP wave have swept the nation, senior Congress leader P. Chinta Mohan has said.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the former Union Minister claimed that the Congress would retain power in Punjab and wrest Uttarakhand from the saffron party.

“All sections of people have been fed up with the BJP’s style of functioning. The BJP will face its political waterloo in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party will emerge victorious,” he said.

Rafale deal

Alleging a multi-crore scam in the Rafale deal, he demanded a high-level probe into the deal. A judicial investigation had already been ordered in France into alleged corruption into the deal, he added.

The BJP at the Centre must explain the rationale behind the State Bank of India, the largest lender in the country, tying up with the Adani Capital, which has only a limited presence in some States, to provide tractors to farmers. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should make public the number of farmers who were provided with loan for tractors through the Adani group non-banking finance company (NBFC), he added.

The promise of 2 crore jobs to the unemployed promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains unfilled, he said, adding that one could understand the seriousness of the unemployment problem by taking note of the fact that thousands of graduates and post-graduates had applied for 15 peon jobs in Gwalior.