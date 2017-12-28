‘Anthrax victims’ condition stable’

The condition of all the five anthrax-affected persons of Pinapadu village of Chintapalli mandal in the Agency area of the district, who were admitted to the King George Hospital (KGH), is stable, in charge Superintendent A. Krishna Murthy said on Wednesday.

V. Chittibabu (23), G. Appa Rao (60), S. Sanyasi Rao (50), S. Venkateswara Rao (25), Pangi Lakhmi (30) had consumed stale meat of a cow. They subsequently developed ulcers and lesions and were initially admitted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Lothugedda.

After treatment for four days at the PHC, they were shifted to the KGH on Sunday evening. “The victims were found to be affected by cutaneous anthrax, which can be cured with drugs. Of the other two varieties of anthrax – pulmonary and intestinal – pulmonary is the most dangerous,” Dr. Krishna Murthy said.

A total of 19 anthrax cases have been reported in the district so far this year as against 15 last year. He underlined the need for others residing in the affected village to take preventive measures. The tribal people have the habit of consuming the meat of dead cattle, making them susceptible to anthrax.