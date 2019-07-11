Anthrax scare sends officials into a tizzy in Vizag

Health Department officials are on their toes after two suspected cases of anthrax were reported from Madagada village of Araku mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

Two persons aged around 30 to 35 years from Madagada village experienced anthrax symptoms after allegedly consuming unprocessed meat sold in a weekly shandy about a week ago.

The officials shifted the duo to the King George Hospital here after initial treatment at the Araku PHC. Paderu Sub-Collector G. Venkateswar said that the KGH authorities have sent the samples to the micrbiology department for tests.

Officials of the health and animal husbandry departments and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) visited the village on July 9 and conducted a sensitisation programme.

“We learnt that a few other persons consumed the same meat. With the help of ASHA workers, we created awareness among the residents and evaluated their health situation,” Mr. Venkateswar added.