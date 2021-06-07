Antarvedi woman to speak at UN meet on World Oceans Day

Tadi Deepika works with an NGO on waste management in coastal villages

Tadi Deepika, a native of Antarvedi in East Godavari district, has got an opportunity to represent India in a virtual meeting being organised by the United Nations Organisation (UNO) on the occasion of World Oceans Day-2021 on Tuesday.

Ms. Deepika, working with an NGO on waste management in coastal villages, is one among 45 speakers from different countries participating in the online event aimed at reducing pollution in oceans.

Speakers from different fields, including scientists, environmentalists, oceanographers, geologists, experts in solid waste management, marine biologists, volunteers, NGO representatives and others will participate in the World Ocean Day celebrations on June 8.

Ms. Deepika will speak on how plastic waste was polluting the Bay of Bengal and posing a threat to marine species.

“I am thrilled at getting an opportunity to speak in the global event on World Oceans Day. I will share my experiences and explain the role of human beings in protecting the oceans,” Ms. Deepika said.

Congratulating Ms. Deepika, A.P. Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Monday said: “It is the responsibility of every person to save the water bodies and protect the environment. We should follow the example of Ms. Deepika in preventing plastic waste in water bodies.”