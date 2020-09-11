Antarvedi temple fire: Government orders CBI inquiry

File Photo: Wooden chariot gutted in the fire accident at Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district. Special Arrangement.

VIJAYAWADA

11 September 2020 13:56 IST

Fire broke out around 1 a.m. on September 6, on the temple premises and the chariot was burnt in the mishap.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita has said the fire in Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devastanam in East Godavari district, which burnt the wooden chariot, has been handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough inquiry.

Speaking to the newsmen on Friday, Ms. Sucharita said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was very serious about the fire mishap and CBI will probe deep into the incident.

“The fire in the historic temple is very suspicious. The allegations of the Opposition Telugu Desam and other parties on ‘chariot burning incident’ are strengthening our doubts. The culprits would be booked soon,” the Home Minister said.

Some political parties and organisations are adding religious colour to the fire in Antarvedi, and are protesting. The CBI inquiry will bring out the facts.

“It was a fact that some miscreants lit fire, which spread to the entire chariot, in the wee hours on September 7. We are trying to find out on who lit the fire, the purpose and any conspiracy in the incident,” Ms. Sucharita said.