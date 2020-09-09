Antarvedi temple EO, two staffers suspended

The Endowments Department has suspended Antarvedi temple Executive Officer N.S. Chakradhar Rao and two staffers, making them responsible for the dysfunctional CCTV surveillance system at the temple and their failure to protect the chariot that was gutted.

The orders were issued on Tuesday late night, hours after Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas inspected the temple.

Mr. Chakradhar Rao has been placed under suspension for his failure in providing the necessary security to the temple chariot, an order issued by Endowments Special Commissioner P. Arjuna Rao said.

B. Veera Venkateswara Rao has been appointed as the in-charge Executive Officer of the temple.

Two temple staffers— computer operator D. Syama Sundaram and security guard Revanth Bahudur— have also been been suspended.