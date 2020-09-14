Antarvedi temple closed for a week

The Endowments Department has closed the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district for devotees for one week from Monday, in the wake of spread of COVID-19 on the temple premises.
According to sources, one of the main reasons for the closure is to enable the investigation agencies to speed up the ongoing probe into the burning of chariot.
On Sunday, 12 police personnel deputed at the temple tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release on Monday, temple Executive Officer Yerramsetti Bhadraji said the temple would remain closed till September 20, restricting darshan for devotees. However, the regular rituals would be performed.
The decision had been taken as there was possibility of further spread of COVID-19 among the staff that had been drawn from different departments and posted at the temple since September 6.
Key police officials are required to assist the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI )team that will probe the burning of chariot . “The be will be affected if the key officials are infected with the virus. The curbs on the darshan will also prevent outsiders from visiting the temple,” said an endowment official.
It is learnt that only those associated with the be into the chariot burning incident are being allowed inside the temple.
