Antarvedi temple chariot to be ready by December-end

ANTARVEDI (EAST GODAVARI)

22 October 2020 20:42 IST

Minister, accompanied by officials, inspects progress of work

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna on Thursday said the new 40-foot chariot of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swami temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district would be built by December-end as against the deadline of early January next.

Making of the chariot was commenced on September 27 by the Hyderabad-based craftsman Ganapathi Acharyulu on the temple campus. The century-old chariot was gutted in the early hours of September 6 on the temple premises in East Godavari district.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary (Endowments) Girija Shankar and Endowments Department Commissioner P. Arjuna Rao, Mr. Gopala Krishna inspected the work. Antarvedi temple chariot committee chairman and Additional Commissioner (Endowments) K. Ramachandra Mohan is monitoring the chariot work, for which the State government has granted ₹95 lakh.

“A target has been fixed to complete the making of the new chariot by early January next. However, given the present stage of the work, the making of the chariot will be completed by December-end itself.”

Major work

“The giant wheels of the chariot are the major portion of the project and the work is expected to be speeded up. Hailing from East Godavari, I have been closely monitoring the making of the chariot. The Endowments Department is confident of handing over the chariot to the temple by December-end, enabling the temple authorities to fully prepare for the kalyanotsav,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

The annual kalyanotsav is scheduled to be celebrated between February 19 and 28. Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik, Regional Joint Commissioner (Endowments) D. Bramaramba and other officials were present during the work inspection.