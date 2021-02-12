Antarvedi temple chariot Samprokshanam today

It will be used during Kalyanotsavam, beginning Feb. 19

Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi will perform the Samprokshanam ritual to the new chariot of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district on Saturday.

The seer and Backward Classes Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna on Friday discussed the preparations for the annual Kalyanotsavam, scheduled to begin from February 19.

Mr. Venugopala Krishna said that the Samprokshanam ritual would be performed to the new chariot on the temple premises and it would be used during the Kalyanotsavam. The priests, Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and other officials will be present in the ritual, said Mr. Venugopala Krishna.

Meanwhile, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi has deployed security personnel to guard the old chariot that was gutted recently.

The district authorities are gearing up for ensuring all the basic amenities and facilities at the Antarvedi temple for the Kalyanotsavam that will end on February 28.