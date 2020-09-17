Andhra Pradesh

Antarvedi protests: 37 released on bail

At least 37 protesters. arrested on the charges of throwing stones on a place of worship at Antarvedi during the protests on September 8 against the burning of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple chariot, were released from Kakinada subjail on Thursday.

Amalapuram DSP Masum Basha told The Hindu, “All the 37 protesters were granted bail on Wednesday and released from the Kakinada subjail on Thursday morning.”

