Antarvedi gearing up for ‘kalyanotsavam’

New chariot to be used during the event

Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik has announced that the annual ‘kalyanotsavam’ will be celebrated at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple between February 19 and 28 at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

At a preparedness meeting held with the police and the officials of the Endowments Department here on Wednesday, Mr. Himanshu directed them to ensure strict security measures as thousands of devotees from across the State were expected to participate in the event in the wake of commissioning of the new temple chariot.

“The celestial wedding will be performed on February 22 and procession of the deity will be taken out on the new chariot next day. Two helipads will also be arranged as VIPs are expected to visit the temple during the event,” said Mr. Himanshu.

Code of conduct

The police and the endowment officials were told to keep a vigil on the campaign and advertisement of the kalyanotsavam by putting up banners keeping in the view of Election Code of Conduct as well as other disturbances owing to the recent incident, in which the temple chariot was gutted a few months ago.

“Except the deities of the temple, no banner featuring any political party or person is allowed to be put up near the temple premises,” said Mr. Himanshu. Officials of the Fisheries Department will press swimmers into service to prevent any untoward incident as devotees would take a holy dip in the sea during the event.

Amalapuram DSP M. Madhava Reddy, Endowment Deputy Commissioner M. Vijaya Raju, Assistant Commissioner K.N.V.D. Prasad and Assistant Commissioner Y. Bhadradri were present at the meeting.