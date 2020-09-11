Antarvedi fire: Roja points accusing finger at Naidu

APIIC Chairperson and Nagiri legislator R.K. Roja on Friday alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was behind the incident relating to the gutting of temple chariot at Antarvedi.

A detailed investigation would bring the facts to light, she told the media at the APIIC office here.

“Mr. Naidu has a history of fanning communal tempers and creating law and order issues,” Ms. Roja alleged.

Showering praise on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said the YSRCP government had, in the last over one year, shown that that it cared for women.

Under the YSR Aasara scheme, the government would disburse outstanding loans to more than 80 lakh women of SHGs.