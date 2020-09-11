Antarvedi fire: ‘culprits will be brought to book’

The case pertaining to the burning of the wooden chariot belonging to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enable a thorough inquiry into the incident, Home Minister M. Sucharitha has said.
Fire broke out at around 1 a.m. on September 6 gutting the chariot.
Addressing the media on Friday, Ms. Sucharitha said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was very serious about the incident, and the CBI would probe deep into it.
“The incident is shrouded in mystery. The allegations of the TDP and other parties are giving rise to various doubts. The culprits will be brought to book soon,” she said.
“Some political parties and organisations are giving a religious colour to the Antarvedi incident. The CBI inquiry will bring out the facts,” she added.
“Some miscreants ignited the fire. We are trying to find out who did it and their motive, and whether there was any conspiracy behind the act,” Ms. Sucharitha said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath