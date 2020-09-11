Antarvedi fire: ‘culprits will be brought to book’

The case pertaining to the burning of the wooden chariot belonging to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enable a thorough inquiry into the incident, Home Minister M. Sucharitha has said.

Fire broke out at around 1 a.m. on September 6 gutting the chariot.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ms. Sucharitha said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was very serious about the incident, and the CBI would probe deep into it.

“The incident is shrouded in mystery. The allegations of the TDP and other parties are giving rise to various doubts. The culprits will be brought to book soon,” she said.

“Some political parties and organisations are giving a religious colour to the Antarvedi incident. The CBI inquiry will bring out the facts,” she added.

“Some miscreants ignited the fire. We are trying to find out who did it and their motive, and whether there was any conspiracy behind the act,” Ms. Sucharitha said.