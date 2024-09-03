ADVERTISEMENT

Another sub-inspector, constable suspended for dereliction of duty in Tirupati

Published - September 03, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

L. Subbarayadu has already placed several erring cops under suspension after assuming charge as Superintendent of Police

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Continuing the streak of punishing negligence and indifference within the police department, Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayadu has suspended another Sub-Inspector and a constable on charges of dereliction of duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satyavedu Sub-Inspector P. Ravi Babu, was suspended with immediate effect after the internal probe initiated against him on charges of negligence in a murder attempt case were proven.

The case pertains to the period when Mr. Babu was discharging his duty as Satyavedu SI from August 2021 to October 2023, when he allegedly failed to investigate the attempt to murder case despite having key evidences at hand — besides deleting the names of certain accused, he also failed to submit crucial evidence to the judiciary.

Similarly, a police constable K. Balaji was suspended for allegedly helping a Chinese national’s overstay in the country after the expiry of his permitted period. The incident occurred in 2021 when Mr. Balaji was working at the Gajulamandyam police station. Two home guards were also suspended for corruption and negligence of duty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It may be recalled that Mr. Subbarayadu had already placed several erring cops under suspension after taking charge as Tirupati SP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US