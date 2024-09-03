GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Another sub-inspector, constable suspended for dereliction of duty in Tirupati

L. Subbarayadu has already placed several erring cops under suspension after assuming charge as Superintendent of Police

Published - September 03, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Continuing the streak of punishing negligence and indifference within the police department, Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayadu has suspended another Sub-Inspector and a constable on charges of dereliction of duty.

Satyavedu Sub-Inspector P. Ravi Babu, was suspended with immediate effect after the internal probe initiated against him on charges of negligence in a murder attempt case were proven.

The case pertains to the period when Mr. Babu was discharging his duty as Satyavedu SI from August 2021 to October 2023, when he allegedly failed to investigate the attempt to murder case despite having key evidences at hand — besides deleting the names of certain accused, he also failed to submit crucial evidence to the judiciary.

Similarly, a police constable K. Balaji was suspended for allegedly helping a Chinese national’s overstay in the country after the expiry of his permitted period. The incident occurred in 2021 when Mr. Balaji was working at the Gajulamandyam police station. Two home guards were also suspended for corruption and negligence of duty.

It may be recalled that Mr. Subbarayadu had already placed several erring cops under suspension after taking charge as Tirupati SP.

