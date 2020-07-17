Andhra Pradesh

Another scribe falls victim to COVID-19

Journalist unions urge staff to follow social distancing norms

A journalist succumbed to COVID-19 in Tirupati on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Madhusudhan Reddy, a Kadapa-based staff reporter working for an online media channel.

Mr. Reddy was initially admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Fatima College in Kadapa after he suffered from breathlessness. In an audio clip going viral on social media groups of working journalists, he had drawn attention to the lack of proper medical infrastructure at the hospital.

After his condition worsened, he was shifted to the State COVID-19 Hospital operating out of the SVIMS campus in Tirupati, where he passed away on Friday.

This is the second death of a journalist in the district. Earlier this week, M. Parthasarathy, a videographer working for a private television news channel, died of COVID-19.

The two incidents happening in quick succession has shocked the media fraternity. Leaders of journalist unions have appealed to scribes to strictly follow social distancing norms in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 11:17:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/another-scribe-falls-victim-to-covid-19/article32118409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY