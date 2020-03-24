Another round of survey for details on health: Jagan

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the State government will conduct another round of comprehensive door-to-door survey to collect the health particulars of every person in the family.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said that volunteers, ANMs and ASHA workers would complete the survey by Thursday. The people have been requested to cooperate with the survey teams and provide the information sought to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The focus would be on every citizen not just on foreign returnees and people who contacted them. The objective was to take necessary steps, he said.

Mr. Jagan said the survey details had to be uploaded every day. Immediate medical support should be extended to those who have coronavirus symptoms. The survey would be beneficial to the people and the State. The government would take necessary action after analysing the data of the second survey, he said.

The people were requested not to venture out of their houses and observe lockdown. The positive cases reported so far were the foreign returnees and people who were closely associated with them. To avoid the spread of the virus, the advisories issued by the medical and health department should be followed scrupulously, he added.