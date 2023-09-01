Another leopard on prowl on the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath

September 01, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Days after the forest officials had captured four leopards that were on the prowl along the Alipiri- Tirumala footpath, on Thursday the movement of another leopard was captured in the camera trap, set up by the forest officials. This was confirmed by the authorities concerned.

In the aftermath of the ghastly incident wherein six-year-old Lakshita was mauled to death last month, the forest department with the assistance of TTD had set-up 3 cages and 300 trap cameras along the footpath route.

Speaking to media TTD Executive officer A.V. Dharma reddy on September 1 said that the movement of a leopard was captured in four trap cameras set up along the stretch between Anjaneya Swamy temple and Narasimha swamy temple on the trekking route.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came to the fore when a reporter asked him about the relaxation of restrictions on the plying of two-wheelers on the ghat roads. The two-wheelers are allowed to ply only between 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day.

Maintaining that the threat of wild animals venturing on to the foot path still persists he said it was for the wild life authorities to take a call on the restrictions.

In reply to another question he said the forest authorities have confirmed to supply 10,000 long hand sticks by the end of this week and the same would be distributed among the trekking pilgrims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT