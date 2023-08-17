ADVERTISEMENT

Another leopard captured on Tirumala foot path

August 17, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - TIRUMALA

Incidentally it is the exactly the same cage set up in the vicinity of Narasimha swamy temple on the footpath where a leopard was trapped three days back on August 14

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Yet another leopard was captured on the Tirumala footpath leading to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on August 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major respite to the trekking pilgrims, another leopard was on Thursday, August 17, 2023 captured on the Tirumala footpath leading to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Incidentally it is the exactly the same cage set up in the vicinity of Narasimha swamy temple on the footpath where a leopard was trapped three days back on Monday.

In the aftermath of the ghastly incident wherein a six-year old girl Lakshita was mauled to death in a wild beast attack last week, three cages were set up at three different locations along the foot path.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The forest officials have cordoned the area and said that the captured beast was a full grown adult and very ferocious.

So far, three leopards have been captured in the last fifty days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US