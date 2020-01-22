Andhra Pradesh

Another jumbo electrocuted in Chittoor

This is the sixth casualty in the district in the last 10 months.

This is the sixth casualty in the district in the last 10 months.  

more-in

Six pachyderms died of electrocution in the last 10 months

In a fresh incident of electrocution, one more wild elephant was killed in the fields near Tekumanda village of Bangarupalem mandal, 30 km from here, in the early hours of Tuesday, bringing the toll of the pachyderms to an agonising figure of seven, six of them due to electrocution, in a span of 10 months, all happening in a radius of about 15 km of the sanctuary zone.

According to information, a big herd from the wildlife sanctuary made its way into the agriculture fields close to Tekumanda village on Monday night. The farmers and local youth were worried seeing the pachyderms trampling the crops.

A team of elephant trackers rushed to the spot, and was on the job of driving them back into the forests, producing heavy noise with drums and weird shrieks. In the melee, one of the elephants crashed against an electric pole in the darkness. The pole got uprooted and the live overhead power line fell on the fleeing jumbo, killing it instantaneously. At dawn, a huge crowd of local people stormed the spot to have a look at the carcass of the giant male jumbo.

Senior forest officials inspected the spot, while a team of veterinary doctors were deployed to perform post-mortem of the electrocuted pachyderm.

It is the first jumbo casualty in the Koundinya wildlife zone in 2020, while the number of elephant casualties remained at six in 2019.

A vast stretch of forest fringe areas is left without any fence or trenches, making human habitations and fields vulnerable to raiding elephants, and moreover exposing the pachyderms to a high risk of getting electrocuted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 8:15:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/another-jumbo-electrocuted-in-chittoor/article30621600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY