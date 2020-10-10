Andhra Pradesh

Another job fraud by fake port website

The fake website issue continues to bother the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, as one one more job fraud was reported on Saturday, even while the case is under investigation.

The VPT already lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police on October 3, stating that someone had created a fake website under the name www.visakhapatnamport.com and posted a recruitment notification collecting ₹1,200 per application.

VPT stated that its official website is www.vizagport.com and urged unemployed youth not to fall prey to the fake website.

The management once again took the issue to the notice of the cyber crime police on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2020 6:34:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/another-job-fraud-by-fake-port-website/article32821439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY