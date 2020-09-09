Another day of over 10k infections in A.P.

Tally crosses 5.25 lakh; 74 deaths take the toll to 4,634

The State reported 10,418 new COVID-19 infections and 74 deaths in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, according to the Health Department’s bulletin. The tally has gone up to 5,27,512 and the death toll increased to 4,634, which is 0.88% of the total infections.

With 9,842 new recoveries, the number of patients recovered has gone up to 4,25,607 which is 80.68% of the total infections reported in the State so far. There are 97,271 active patients at present.

The State has tested 71,692 samples in the past day and so far 43.08 lakh samples were tested. In other words, 80,688 persons in every million were tested and 9,879 persons in every million tested positive. Over all positivity rate is at 12.24%. As much as 0.99% of the State’s 53.4 crore population has been infected by the virus since March 12.

Meanwhile, three districts reported over a thousand new cases while East Godavari continued to top the districts with the highest tally of new cases.

East Godavari reported 1,399 cases and was followed by Prakasam with 1,271 cases and West Godavari with 1,134 cases. Further, Nellore reported 949 cases, Chittoor 887, Anantapur 801, Kadapa 785, Guntur 707, Srikakulam 660, Vizianagaram 577, Kurnool 484, Visakhpatnam 414 and Krishna 350 new cases.

Kadapa reported nine new deaths while Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported seven each. Chittoor, Guntur, Anantapur and West Godavari reported six deaths each, Kurnool, Krishna and Srikakulam reported five each. Vizianagaram reported three and East Godavari reported two new deaths.

EG tally crosses 70,000

The infection tally of East Godavari has crossed 70,000-mark while that of Nellore crossed 40,000-mark. The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (71,085), Kurnool (49,700), Anantapur (47,126), West Godavari (46,109), Chittoor (45,501), Guntur (42,309), Visakhapatnam (42,032), Nellore (40,218), Kadapa (33,514), Prakasam (32,221), Srikakulam (29,708), Vizianagaram (25,680) and Krishna (19,414).