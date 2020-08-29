Another day of over 10k COVID cases in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

29 August 2020 22:21 IST

With 82 deaths, death toll in State touches 3,796

For the fourth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 new COVID infections and 82 deaths during the past 24 hours, as of Saturday morning.

According to the Health Department’s bulletin 10,548 new cases were reported taking the tally to 4,14,164 and the death toll has gone up to 3,796.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 97,681 active cases and the number of recoveries increased to 3,12,687 with 8,976 new recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate is at 75.50%. Andhra Pradesh has the second-highest number of active cases in the country after Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, 62,024 samples were tested in the past day, and so far 36.03 lakh tests were conducted. The positivity rate of these tests is at 11.49%.

New deaths

Chittoor continued to report the highest number of deaths. In the past day, it reported 15 deaths and its tally, which is already the highest among districts, is close to the 400-mark. Nellore reported 11 deaths, while East Godavari and West Godavari reported eight deaths each.

Anantapur, Kurnool and Guntur reported six new deaths each, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam reported five new deaths each and Vizianagaram and Srikakulam reported four new deaths each. Kadapa and Krishna reported two new deaths each.

East Godavari and Nellore reported more than a thousand new cases at 1,096 and 1,038 respectively. Kadapa reported 991, Visakhapatnam (988), Prakasam (870), Anantapur (864), West Godavari (863), Chittoor (813), Kurnool (791), Vizianagaram (715), Guntur (635), Srikakulam (522) and Krishna (362).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (56,930), Kurnool (43,248), Anantapur (39,460), Visakhapatnam (35,194), West Godavari (34,985), Chittoor (34,765), Guntur (34,670), Nellore (28,566), Kadapa (24,747), Srikakulam (22,236), Prakasam (21,425), Vizianagaram (19,301) and Krishna (15,742).