Another COVID death in State, toll touches 7,187

Guntur district reports the most cases at 58

The State reported one more COVID death and 246 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The toll reached 7,187 and the cumulative tally increased to 8,92,986.

The number of active cases increased to 1,909 and 131 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 8,83,890 and the recovery rate was at 98.98%.

So far, 1.467 crore samples were tested, including 31,546 tested in the past day, with a positivity rate of 0.78%.

The lone death occurred in Prakasam district and the highest single-day tally of infections was reported by the Guntur district with 58 new cases.

It was followed by Chittoor (45), Krishna (37), Visakhapatnam (23), East Godavari (20), Kurnool (15), Kadapa (12), Srikakulam (12), Nellore (7), Vizianagaram (7), Anantapur (5), Prakasam (3) and West Godavari (2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,777), West Godavari (94,395), Chittoor (88,289), Guntur (76,124), Anantapur (67,924), Nellore (62,573), Prakasam (62,272), Kurnool (61,044), Visakhapatnam (60,359), Kadapa (55,526), Krishna (49,264), Srikakulam (46,344) and Vizianagaram (41,200).