Annuity payment released for Capital farmers

23 June 2020 00:13 IST

The State Government has released ₹189.70 crore towards annuity payment to farmers who have given away their lands as part of Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

In two separate GOs issued on Monday, the Finance Department issued a budget release order for an amount of ₹142.28 crore and ₹47.42 crore towards annuity payment under Head of Account-Capital Outlay on Urban Development, State Capital Development, Land Pooling Scheme . The amount is to be given to farmers who parted with their lands under LPS.

The previous TDP government has pooled over 33,500 acres under LPS and pledged to provide a sum of ₹50,000 for farmers in river front villages and ₹30,000 in dry lands per year.

